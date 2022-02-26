Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAMB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,106,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

GAMB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,577. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

