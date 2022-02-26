Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

KRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

