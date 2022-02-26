Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $120.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE:NLS opened at $4.94 on Friday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 81.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

