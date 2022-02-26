Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.73.
About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.