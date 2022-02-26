Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.73.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

