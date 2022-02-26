Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.48 Million

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to announce $83.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.17 million. Bancorp reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $350.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $356.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $398.65 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $414.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TBBK stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bancorp by 340.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,252,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $527,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

