Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 750%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $229.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,279 shares of company stock worth $38,666,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

