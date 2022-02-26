Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cricut.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 532,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $238,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,405,168 shares of company stock worth $29,265,050 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 184,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

