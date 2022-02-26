Zacks: Brokerages Expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

NYSE FORG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,361. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.