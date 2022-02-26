Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $515.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) to report $515.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.60 million and the highest is $517.27 million. Kennametal reported sales of $484.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period.

Kennametal stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

