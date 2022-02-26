Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to report sales of $74.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $319.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.23 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $338.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.62 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

