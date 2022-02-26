Zacks: Brokerages Expect TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. TCG BDC posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCG BDC.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 398,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $741.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

