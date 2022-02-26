Zacks: Brokerages Expect TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. TCG BDC posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCG BDC.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of TCG BDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $741.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
