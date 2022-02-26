Zealium (NZL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,931.88 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003010 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,739,401 coins and its circulating supply is 17,739,401 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

