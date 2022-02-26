Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.