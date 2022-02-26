Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $40,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $418.07 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

