Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31,935.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $305,661.86 and approximately $31,935.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.95 or 0.07015741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.39 or 0.99820092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

