Zel Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00272485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00077384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

