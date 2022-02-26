Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00274584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00078953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00085907 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

