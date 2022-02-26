ZENZO Price Tops $0.0126 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $373,868.65 and approximately $319.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00213932 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00364175 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

