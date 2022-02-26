Zero Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $756,851.03 and $19,001.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00278332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00078320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00085878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,112,350 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

