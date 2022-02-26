Zigcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.40 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

