ZINC One Day Volume Reaches $88.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $21,267.21 and approximately $88.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00110624 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

