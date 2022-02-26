ZKSwap Market Capitalization Hits $24.40 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $24.40 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.19 or 0.07096517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,178.08 or 0.99751922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

