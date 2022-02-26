ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.05 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $479,329.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.88 or 0.07104227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.85 or 1.00092784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003081 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 111,889,014 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

