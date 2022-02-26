Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $125.32 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $440.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

