ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.62.
A number of analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
ZTO opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
