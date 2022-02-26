ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

ZTO opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,146,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,120,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after buying an additional 268,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

