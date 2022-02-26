ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 74.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $99,064.39 and approximately $2,343.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 75.8% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00397694 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

