ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $32,008.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.63 or 0.07091214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.38 or 0.99952278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

