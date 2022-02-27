$0.04 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.75 and a beta of 1.77. Identiv has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.