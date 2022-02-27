-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,966,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,902. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 162,547 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 556,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tellurian by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

