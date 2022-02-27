$0.17 EPS Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

NYSE CBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,034,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.