-$0.20 EPS Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 313,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,745. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $513.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.27. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

