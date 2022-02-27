-$0.23 EPS Expected for Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pear Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 321,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

