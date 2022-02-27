$0.24 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

LINC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,051. The company has a market cap of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $79,326.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

