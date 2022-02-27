$0.25 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 522,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,955. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

