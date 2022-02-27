$0.29 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($3.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 977,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of $292.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

