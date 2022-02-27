$0.33 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.86. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($3.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $10.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $22.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $217,562.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,983 shares of company stock worth $3,627,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 113,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

