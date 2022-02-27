$0.47 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,984 shares of company stock worth $5,301,399. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.