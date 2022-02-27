$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.23. DexCom posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7,832.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.34. The stock had a trading volume of 689,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.38, a PEG ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

