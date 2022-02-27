$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

