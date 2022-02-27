-$0.67 EPS Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.60). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,906,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 159,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

