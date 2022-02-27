$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

UNM traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,401. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

