$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. PTC posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PTC by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in PTC by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $127,313,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64. PTC has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

