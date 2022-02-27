$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. GMS reported sales of $751.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

NYSE GMS opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.03. GMS has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

