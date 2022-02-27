$1.25 EPS Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 167,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.