$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.77 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $857.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

