$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.40. International Business Machines posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

