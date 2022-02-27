$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. OSI Systems also reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 76,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,253. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

