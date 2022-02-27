$1.42 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after buying an additional 235,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 460,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,611. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
