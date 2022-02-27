$1.42 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after buying an additional 235,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 460,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,611. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

