$1.68 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.57. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $29.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.75. 3,665,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,706. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.04.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.