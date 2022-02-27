$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings. Shell posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shell.

Get Shell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $54.21 on Friday. Shell has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 165.52%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell (SHEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.